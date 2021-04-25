Thailand proposes way forward for ASEAN in addressing situation in Myanmar

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs proposed the establishment of a core group or the “Friends of the Chair” to help coordinate ASEAN’s efforts in addressing the situation in Myanmar and also suggested the ‘D4D’ concept as the way forward for Myanmar namely, de-escalating violence, delivering humanitarian assistance, discharge of detainees and dialogue, for development in Myanmar during attending the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister, at the ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta.







On 24 April 2021, H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, as the Special Envoy of H.E. the Prime Minister, attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta. The meeting was chaired by His Majesty Sultan Hassnal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, the current ASEAN Chair. It was the first time that ASEAN Leaders was able to meet in person in over a year since the outbreak of COVID-19.



The Meeting discussed progress of the ASEAN Community and expressed full support to Brunei’s ASEAN Chairmanship under the theme “We care, We prepare, We prosper”. The meeting also reiterated the importance of strengthening ASEAN cooperation on COVID-19 response and welcomed Brunei’s and Myanmar’s contribution of USD 100,000 each to the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund. In this regard, Thailand proposed that ASEAN consider adopting the BCG Economy Model as an alternative strategy for the region’s post-COVID recovery.







The Meeting also had a frank discussion and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concerns including the situation in Myanmar. The Meeting demonstrated ASEAN’s collective efforts in achieving a peaceful resolution as well as maintaining regional peace and stability. The Meeting emphasised the the importance of ASEAN’s constructive role in assisting Myanmar to return to normalcy. In this regard, Thailand proposed the establishment of a core group or the “Friends of the Chair” to help coordinate ASEAN’s efforts in addressing the situation in Myanmar. DPM/FM also suggested the ‘D4D’ concept as the way forward for Myanmar namely, through de-escalating violence, (2) delivering humanitarian assistance (3) discharge of detainees and (4) dialogue, all of which will contribute to development in Myanmar.







Brunei Darussalam, as the Chair of ASEAN, also issue the Chairman’s Statement attached by the 5-point consensus as follows: (1) the immediate cessation of violence and the exercise of restraints by all sides; (2) constructive dialogue among all parties concerned; (3) a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair to facilitate mediation process (4) humanitarian assistance through AHA Centre; and (5) the special envoy and delegation’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned. (NNT)





















