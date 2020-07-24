‘THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU’ campaign with Leicester City Football Club launched

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha launched the ‘THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU’ campaign to send moral support for the international community to pass through the COVID-19 crisis.







The Tourism and Sports Ministry and King Power Group initiated the project. The launch ceremony took place at Aksra Theater in the King Power complex.

The ‘THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU’ message will be sent to 4.7 billion viewers in 212 countries because it will be on the jerseys of players of the Leicester City Football Club, media at the King Power Stadium in Leicester City and the club’s social media.

Besides, 10,000 ‘THAILAND SMILES WITH YOU’ jerseys will be produced for sales in Thailand at 2,500 baht and all proceeds will support the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Prayut said that the international community would remember the moral support from Thailand and the project would encourage foreigners to visit the country.

The special jerseys can be ordered at WWW.THAILANDSMILESWITHYOU.COM. Leicester City players will wear the jerseys first in their match with Manchester United Football Club on July 26. (TNA)











