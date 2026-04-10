Thai Industry Ministry to track plastic pellet prices as global oil costs rise

BANGKOK, Thailand – Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa is preparing to establish a task force to monitor plastic pellet prices and supply levels amid rising global oil prices, which are pushing up production costs. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East have disrupted raw material supply, raising concerns about potential impacts on consumer goods.

The task force will coordinate with the Ministries of Commerce, Interior, Natural Resources, and Environment to track stock levels, supply sources, and pricing trends. Authorities will continue to closely assess market conditions, with no price controls introduced at this stage.







The government is also seeking to reduce reliance on newly produced petrochemical materials by expanding the use of recycled inputs in the industrial sector. Efforts to improve waste separation and recycling are expected to help ease cost pressures linked to plastic production.

The minister urged the public to adjust consumption habits, including reusing containers and using refillable bottles, to reduce expenses and manage the effects of rising material costs. (NNT)































