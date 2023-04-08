Thai households and businesses want government to reduce power tariffs

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB) has announced it will ask the government to readjust the electricity bill calculation to reduce expenses for households and businesses.

The JSCCIB plans to submit a letter to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to reconsider the fuel tariff (Ft) calculation, which is a key component of the power tariff used to calculate power bills.







The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has previously announced both businesses and households would pay the same tariff rate of 4.77 baht per unit between May and August. The current power tariff rates, effective from January until April 2023, are 5.33 baht per unit for businesses and 4.72 baht per unit for households.







Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries and a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), has recommended that the Thai government contemplate a reduction in Ft to mitigate the impact on the country’s economy in light of the current global situation. The JSCCIB has proposed a reduction in power tariffs, with officials factoring in various considerations during the calculation process.

Additionally, the JSCCIB has suggested restructuring payments to assist the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

The letter is scheduled to be submitted to the Prime Minister on April 7. (NNT)















