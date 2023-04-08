Thailand becomes free of African horse sickness

Thailand has earned approval from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) to declare that it is free African horse sickness (AHS), after over two years of efforts and close surveillance of the disease. The AHS-free status has been in effect since 10 March 2023.

The country submitted the request for AHS-free status to WOAH on 30 January 2023 and received approval in March, since Thailand has strictly followed all the regulations in WOAHs Terrestrial Animal Health Code, such as inoculations and no detection of AHS in the Kingdom for more than two consecutive years. WOAH also praised Thailand for the completion of documents supporting the request and measures used in dealing with the spread of AHS.

The AHS-free status will enable the country to export more equids and host international horse races, which will be a benefit for tourism and the economy. (PRD)
















