Thai House Speaker says he will not lead Democrat Party

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has confirmed that he will not return to lead the Democrat Party as former secretary-general Suthep Thaugsuban has requested, while expressing his continued support for the party’s current leader, Jurin Laksanawisit.

Suthep said last week that Democrat executives should reshuffle the party to “show responsibility” for allegations against former deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi. He also proposed that Chuan take on the role of party leader and “look after the party” himself.



Chuan, who was the party’s leader at one point, told the media on Monday (2 May) that he would not retake the position, claiming that he is not obligated by any political condition to resume the party’s leadership role.

The President of the National Assembly added that he will always stand by the party to ensure that its goals are met under the leadership of Jurin, who is also the commerce minister.







During the vote for a new party leader in 2019, Jurin received support from both Chuan and former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

Allegations against Prinn by a number of women have severely impacted the Democrat Party. Numerous party executives have since resigned from their posts within the party, citing “moral conscience”.

































