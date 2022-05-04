Pattaya mayoral candidates meet joggers, drinkers

With only three weeks left until Pattaya’s citywide elections, mayoral candidates walked the streets to stump for votes.

Former deputy mayor and MP Poramet Ngampichet and Rao Rak Pattaya city council hopefuls joined the Pattaya Runners Club May 2 to talk about the city’s problems at Pratamnak Public Park.



Poramet laid out his group’s platform of four goals and 15 policies and noted concerns from joggers about poor lighting and safety.

That night, independent candidate Sakchai Taengho visited Soi Chaloemphrakiat and Soi Buakhao to talk to entertainment-business operators and survey the economic situation for the pub and bar business.







Sakchai discussed his plans to help the entertainment industry recover, saying he will push for wider zoning and longer operating hours.































