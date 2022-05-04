Pattaya traffic police keep holiday traffic moving

Pattaya traffic police spread out across the city to keep cars moving as holiday travelers began their journeys home.

Pol. Lt. Col. Arut Sapanon led the operation to improve traffic flow on Sukhumvit Road, from Pattaya Floating Market to Mini Siam, ensuring tourists leaving the attractions didn’t bog down traffic or cause accidents.



Police also were dispatched to Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya Beach Road and major shopping malls to likewise keep things moving as much as possible.

Arut said it was a big job, but police were happy to see tourists back in Pattaya and tried to prevent the traffic snafus that might keep them from returning.





































