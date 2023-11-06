Thai hostage evacuation expected if there is Gaza ceasefire

Thailand hopes to evacuate 19 Thai hostages held by Hamas if there is a temporary ceasefire, said Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin.

After talks with chief of defence forces Gen. Songwit Noonpakdee, the prime minister said the photos of the Thai hostages are the evidence, suggesting that the Thai hostages are still alive while the negotiation continues.







He is now considering the possibility of a temporary ceasefire in the ground conflict in the region. If such a ceasefire occurs for a period of 1-2 days, it could serve as an opportunity to facilitate the safe evacuation of the Thai hostages from the area.

When asked about the progress on locating the three missing Thai hostages, he stated that there is currently no new information regarding their whereabouts. (TNA)



























