PM orders pay rise study

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed labor and related agencies to study the possibility of raising the minimum wage and salaries for civil servants. This decision comes after a long period without any adjustments to these rates.

The Prime Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Finance discussed the potential adjustments to the minimum wage and salaries for government employees.







He emphasized that the matter is under consideration and that there is an official directive to conduct a study on the feasibility of such adjustments.

The Ministry of Labor is currently assessing the minimum wage, and any potential increase would need to be considered across all sectors. A working group has been assigned to conduct the study and provide a report by the end of this month, detailing the possible outcomes.

At present, the cost of living has significantly increased, raising concerns for people from all walks of life. However, the percentage of the increase may vary from one region to another. As for the labor sector, any potential adjustment will depend on various factors.







Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, the Minister of Labor, suggested that the minimum wage increase may not be raised to 400 baht all over the country.

In Thailand, currently, there are three provinces with the highest minimum wage rates in the country. These provinces are Rayong, Chonburi, and Phuket, where the minimum wage stands at 354 baht per day. Following closely, there are six other provinces with slightly lower minimum wage rates, namely Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon, where the minimum wage is set at 353 baht per day. (TNA)



























