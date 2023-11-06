New rule on meth possession reasonable, states ONCB

The conclusion to change the regulation to consider a person in possession of five methamphetamine or less as a drug user is appropriate, said acting secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon.

He stated that the new rule if approved will give an opportunity to drug users for rehabilitation rather than treating them as criminals, with the aim of reintegrating them into society. This approach is intended to differentiate between recreational users and those involved in the drug trade.







During a meeting between the Ministry of Public Health, the Office of Narcotics Control Board, and the Food and Drug Administration last week, a conclusion was reached that a person who possesses no more than five meth pills will be classified as a drug user not a drug dealer.

The decision will undergo public hearings before being submitted to the Cabinet for final approval. (TNA)



























