Pattaya mayor checks progress of Koh Larn infrastructure projects

Pattaya is racing to complete ten infrastructure projects on Koh Larn begun during the island’s coronavirus closure and intended to be completed before international tourists return en masse later this year.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies toured the island Oct. 6 to see how each of the jobs is coming along.

Koh Larn has been a building site for much of 2021 with the city taking advantage of either the island being closed or sparsely visited to undertake disruptive construction jobs.

Sonthaya was given the following summary of the projects and their progress:

– Road construction behind Samae and Tien beaches – Underway.

– Renovate Koh Larn municipal building at Tawan Beach – Contract signed and area being prepared for construction.

– New sewage-treatment plan – Designed and waiting for budget.

– Upgrade of Tawan Pier – Studies and design finished.

– Landscaping, construction of a viewpoint and paragliding dock at Tawan Beach – Under construction.

– Upgrade and expansion of Koh Larn main pier – Feasibility study being written.

– Buoy installation at Koh Larn Pier and Samae Beach – Underway.







Two other projects funded by this year’s budget will follow the in-progress jobs. They are:

– Installation of CCTVs, public call boxes and public relations system – Contract signed and survey being planned.

– Improvement of Tawan Pier and 35 local roads – Budget approved, but additional money needed from fiscal year 2022 budget, which became effective Oct. 1.

































