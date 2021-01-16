Thai hospital serves marijuana dishes and drinks for relaxation, deep sleep and appetite

Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri province is serving dishes and drinks prepared with marijuana leaves at its Abhaibhubejhr Day Spa.







Asala Chaocharoen, professional pharmacist at the hospital, said the hospital had pioneered the medical use of marijuana and at the latest development it used 1-2 leaves from legally planted marijuana in a dish.

Dishes with marijuana content provided consumers with relaxation, good mood, deep sleep and appetite, she said.

Excessive consumption of marijuana leaves caused dizziness and sleepiness, so consumers should take precautions if they would drive. Safe consumption was at 5-8 leaves a day, she said.

Although THC, a psychoactive substance, in marijuana leaves is much weaker than that in marijuana flowers, abuse of marijuana leaves could cause health problems. Marijuana dishes at the hospital had been thoroughly studied and tested to ensure safety, Ms Asala said.

Such dishes were introduced on Jan 6 and received warm welcome from gourmets. They included spicy soup, fried dish and fried bread with minced pork spread. The hospital also served marijuana soda, she said. (TNA)
















