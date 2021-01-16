Fake blue-dyed medical rubber gloves maker arrested in Bangkok

By Pattaya Mail
Bangkok officials found blue rubber gloves, blowers, production equipment and cardboard boxes bearing texts reading gloves for medical examination at a house in Lat Phrao area.

Staff of the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Food and Drug Administration raided a luxury house and seized a lot of dyed and unhygienic rubber gloves stored at the property.



The raid happened at house in Lat Phrao area. There officials found blue rubber gloves, blowers, production equipment and cardboard boxes bearing texts reading gloves for medical examination.

The substandard rubber gloves are manually dyed with blue powered color in the house and they can pose high danger to people, FDA said.

Pol Lt Gen Permpoon Chidchob, assistant commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the house was not authorized to produce medical rubber gloves and police would find out if the gloves had been used and were substandard. Police arrested one suspect at the house. (Agencies)






