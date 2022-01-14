Bangkok infection rate lower than four previous waves of COVID-19

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration prepares 10,000 beds to cope with the outbreaks of COVID-19’s Omicron variant while strictly controlling the services of pubs and bars modified to operate as eateries for the time being.







BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the City Hall already had readied about 10,000 beds to treat COVID-19 cases as it daily logged about 970 new caseloads that accounted for 1-2% of about 4,000 people undergoing mass testing every day.



The infection rate was lower than 10-12% detected during the four previous waves of COVID-19, he said.

However, the BMA could double the number of beds to 20,000 in 48 hours if daily caseloads significantly rose, Mr Pongsakorn said.

According to the spokesman, the disease in the capital is transmitted mostly in communities and at the premises where alcoholic beverages are available.

The owners of pubs and bars who turned their premises into eateries must pass evaluation and receive approval from their respective district offices before reopening the places.







At present, the BMA operates 101 COVID-19 vaccination centers. First shots are available on a walk-in basis and third and booster shots must be reserved in advance via QueQ app. (TNA)



























