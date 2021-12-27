Thai health officials instructed to closely monitor holiday events

The Minister of Public Health has instructed provincial health offices to closely monitor New Year activities in their respective areas.

Public Health Minister AnutinCharnvirakul said officials are currently conducting investigations after the Omicron coronavirus variant was discovered in a patient who attended an event in Surin province. He emphasized the importance of officials remaining vigilant during the New Year holiday and instructed all provincial public health offices and officials to closely monitor all events and activities. He also warned that any activities that violate regulations will be canceled.







The public health minister added that he understands many people would be affected if holiday celebrations are canceled, which is why authorities are allowing activities to take place under strict disease prevention measures. He noted that this could still change depending on the circumstances, though he remained confident that authorities would be able to contain the spread of the Omicron variant with cooperation from the general public.(NNT)



























