Surging coronavirus cases didn’t stop tens of thousands of tourists from flocking to Koh Larn for the Songkran holiday.

April 10 saw packed ferries with Thais and a smattering of foreigners looking to enjoy seafood, sun and sand on the Pattaya resort island.







The holiday wave comes as Thailand and Chonburi saw an explosion of Covid-19 cases, driven by maskless revelers at nightclubs here and in Bangkok. On Saturday, Thailand reported 789 new cases, with 141 of them in Chonburi and 30 in Pattaya.