Thai Health Ministry to provide medical professionals with legal liability immunity

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is set to issue an executive decree to provide healthcare professionals caring for COVID-19 patients with immunity from legal liability.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the decree is intended to reassure medics and those handling the COVID-19 situation that they can concentrate on their work without having to worry about being sued.







He said medical personnel will not be held responsible, as long as they carry out their duty honestly and without gross negligence or discrimination. The Public Health Ministry does not want doctors and nurses to worry about lawsuits, so they can devote their time to looking after patients.

Mr Anutin said the ministry will gather feedback from all stakeholders, adding that the draft has yet to be submitted. (NNT)


























