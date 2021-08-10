Japan, US and China – top three source countries of FDI applications in Thailand in first half of 2021

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) has revealed that investment applications in the first half of this year rose by 158% from a year earlier, to 386 billion baht, led by the electronics and medical sectors.

BoI Secretary-General Duangjai Asawachintachit said foreign investors, including many new ones, have chosen to invest in Thailand at a time when the global investment environment remains challenging, due to the continued impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.







She said that this demonstrates investors’ confidence in Thailand’s strengths in key industries, such as electronics, medical supplies and biotech. Japan, the United States and China were the top three source countries of FDI applications.



According to the BoI, in the first half of 2021, the electrical and electronics sector attracted the most investment, with 61 billion baht worth of projects, up 136% year-on-year. The medical sector came in second with projects worth 43 billion baht, more than triple that of a year earlier. (NNT)























