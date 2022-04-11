Thailand will replace RT-PCR with antigen tests for all int’l arrivals after Songkran

Thailand is set to adjust its testing requirements for all international arrivals, replacing molecular RT-PCR tests with antigen tests, in a move that has received government approval but has yet to be implemented.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recently agreed in principle on a change to testing requirements for international arrivals from the lab-performed RT-PCR test to the simpler antigen test.



This new requirement will apply to all international arrivals, particularly Test & Go and Sandbox travelers, as well as quarantine visitors.

The task force also agreed to reduce required documentation and the minimum travel insurance coverage down from the current U$20,000 per person.







The CCSA has yet to decide on the actual implementation of these new and simpler travel requirements, saying the situation will need to be reevaluated after the Songkran holidays. (NNT)

































