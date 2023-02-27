Thai Health Ministry steps up COVID antibody rollout

The Ministry of Public Health is stepping up its program to proactively offer preventative antibody treatment against COVID-19 to the elderly, as part of efforts to strengthen protections for vulnerable groups.

The Ministry of Public Health recently announced that it is proactively offering Long Acting Antibody (LAAB) treatment against COVID-19 to residents at nursing homes and senior patients at hospitals. The treatment, offered as a preventative mechanism against severe COVID infections, works by introducing a mixture of human antibodies against the coronavirus.







Unlike vaccines, which can take up to 14 days to raise the immune system to an effective level, this treatment provides ready-made antibodies that can help ward off infection.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the LAAB can provide instant protection with very few side effects. He further cited a study indicating that the treatment can be 82.8% effective against symptomatic COVID infections for as long as 6 months, and is effective against BA.2.75 – currently the predominant strain in Thailand.







According to the Ministry, around 57,000 people out of 200,000 in the clinically vulnerable population have already received the LAAB. These people are at a higher risk of developing severe complications, as they are mostly senior citizens with underlying health conditions.

The ministry will continue to distribute LAAB treatment to public and private healthcare facilities, as well as nursing homes for the elderly, free of charge.

The COVID-19 situation in Thailand is continuing to improve, as indicated by the declining number of new infections and severe cases, despite the growing number of foreign arrivals. Health authorities are nevertheless urging the general public to keep up with their vaccine boosters for optimal protection. (NNT)



























