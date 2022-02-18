Thai Health Ministry says COVID is not medical emergency anymore

COVID-19 is not a medical emergency anymore due to changing situations but the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) is available for COVID-19 patients with underlying illnesses, according to the permanent secretary for health.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said that as the number of COVID-19 patients who needed hospital admission was small, COVID-19 was not considered as a medical emergency any longer. Only about 700 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital for the time being, he said.



However, UCEP remained available for the COVID-19 patients who suffered severe illnesses due to their chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease. For such patients, UCEP would provide them with comprehensive treatment coverage, Dr Kiatiphum said.







The Public Health Ministry planned to introduce UCEP Plus to help people who had mild COVID-19 symptoms and chronic diseases at the same time. The Department of Health Service Support and the National Institute for Emergency Medicine would discuss UCEP Plus criteria including the chronic diseases of the COVID-19 patients whose COVID-19 treatment would be covered, Dr Kiatiphum said.

The COVID-19 patients who had mild or no symptoms would be advised to do home isolation or hotel isolation with online observation by officials concerned. Hospitels would not be included, he said. (TNA)































