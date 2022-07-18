Thai health ministry recommends 2 vaccine injections and a booster shot every 4 months

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of public health, said COVID infections are rising, particularly in Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and major tourist provinces. He cautioned that the risk of transmission is greatest in the capital due to its size and population, high commuter mobility and frequent mass activities.

Dr Kiattiphumwill meet with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to discuss plans for reducing public activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







DrKiattiphum said the governor was invited to attend the medical and public health emergency meeting, where he will be asked to scale back public activities with a high risk of widespread infections.





According to Dr Kiattiphum, people with severe or moderate COVID symptoms occupy an average of 13% of hospital beds nationwide, except in Bangkok where the rate exceeds 42%.

The ministry is also urging people to get two vaccine injections and a booster shot every four months.(NNT)

































