Thailand may turn to chemical castration as means of tackling sex crimes

Thailand is closer than ever to introducing chemical castration as a means of tackling sex crimes, after lawmakers approved a bill that will give some offenders the right to choose the procedure in return for a reduced prison sentence.

The bill, which the lower house passed in March, was approved late on Monday by 145 senators, with two abstentions. It still requires another house vote, followed by royal endorsement.







According to corrections department figures, of the more than 16,000 convicted sex offenders released from prison between 2013 and 2020, over 4,800 became repeat offenders.

Under the bill, certain offenders deemed at risk of re-offending may be given the option of receiving injections that reduce their testosterone levels, in return for shorter jail times, providing they have the approval of two doctors.





The bill specifies that offenders would be monitored for 10 years and be required to wear electronic monitoring bracelets.

If approved, Thailand would join a small group of countries that use chemical castration, among them Poland, South Korea, Russia and Estonia, plus some U.S. states. (NNT)


































