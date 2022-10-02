Thai Health Ministry maintains face mask mandate on public transportation and at cinemas

The Ministry of Public Health has said it will maintain the mandate that people wear masks on public transportation and at cinemas to minimize health risks and ensure public safety.

The Public Health Ministry’s Department of Health held a press conference to address sanitation and environmental health standards as Covid-19 is set to be reclassified from a dangerous communicable disease to a communicable disease under surveillance on October 1.







During the conference, Dr. Aekkachai Piansriwatchara, Deputy Director of the Department of Health, stated that the department still maintains the requirements for people to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines as much as possible when using public transportation or going to the cinema in order to ensure safety in crowded areas.







Dr. Aekkachai also addressed public concerns about regulations for higher-risk businesses and whether the Thai Stop COVID-19 2 Plus platform would remain in place, saying that measures will be modified for these businesses while maintaining the platform since these businesses are required to follow the Public Health Act and Communicable Diseases Act. (NNT)

































