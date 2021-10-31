Thai health minister to quickly mend COVID-19 situation in Chiang Mai

Chiangmai – The minister of public health is addressing the worrisome COVID-19 situation in Chiang Mai, which is one of the tourism pilot areas that will see further relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions and plans to check on the situation in person next week.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said he was having discussions with the relevant agencies in order to speedily address the COVID-19 issue in Chiang Mai. He expressed his belief that Chiang Mai possessed greater medical preparedness than many other provinces, but asserted he would look into the distribution of vaccines to the northern province to help curb the outbreak.





As for whether a disease control forward command needed to be set up in the province, Mr. Anutin said this remained to be seen and he would first have to check on the situation next week. The minister added that Community Isolation sites have been set up in outbreak areas, to keep outbreaks from escalating.







Chiang Mai is one of the 17 ‘Blue Zone’ areas where some COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed as part of the November 1 ‘reopening’ of Thailand to international tourists. Prayat Kaeomueangma, a cycle rickshaw driver in Chiang Mai City, said he was ready to service tourists as he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.





He said he planned to display his vaccination certificate on his rickshaw, to create confidence for tourists who make use of his service to get to temples and other attractions in the city. Before the pandemic, the 52-year-old made 250 to 1,000 baht per day during the high season.







The weather in Chiang Mai has cooled down slightly, with heavy morning fog now occurring in some areas. Heavy fog was also seen at the top of the popular sightseeing spot Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong district. The temperature at Kiw Mae Pan viewpoint near the top of Mount Inthanon was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius this morning (Oct 29). (NNT)





























