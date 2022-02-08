Thai Health Minister signs removal of cannabis and hemp from drug list

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed an announcement to remove cannabis and hemp from its drugs list on Tuesday and the change will take effect 120 days after being published in the Royal Gazette.

Mr Anutin said the Narcotics Control Board endorsed the Public Health Ministry’s draft announcement on the list of Category 5 narcotics and the Food and Drug Administration received an approval letter from the Justice Ministry for it to finalize the announcement.







He said the announcement will then be published in the Royal Gazette and will take effect 120 days afterwards.

The move paves the way for households to grow the plant, which will be allowed after they notify the authority.



Under the new announcement, Category 5 narcotics will consist of poppy, magic mushroom and extract from all parts of cannabis or hemp with the tetrahydrocannabinol content of over 0.2% by weight. (TNA)

































