A Pattaya man died after passing out outside the Nongprue dialysis center.

Somchai Jangsang, 65, succumbed at a nearby hospital Feb. 8 after being given CPR outside the closed center.

Security guard Padej Utumpirat, 20, said he called paramedics after being alerted to the unconscious man.

Somchai’s family was unreachable and his cause of death had not been determined.