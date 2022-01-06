Thai Health Minister says pub-like eateries will be closed at level 4 COVID-19 alert

The Public Health Ministry raised its COVID-19 alert level to Level 4 which will result in the closure of the eateries that are similar to pubs and bars as well as liquor premises.

Announcing the level 4 COVID-19 alert, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the level 4 alert was likely to lead to restriction on alcohol consumption because it was a main factor of outbreaks. He declined to answer if a lockdown measure would be necessary under the worst-case scenario and said that the Public Health Ministry imposed measures to protect people.







Mr Anutin said that the treatment of COVID-19 patients would depend mainly on home isolation (HI) and community isolation (CI) to keep hospital beds for critically ill patients.

He also said that the government extended the deadline for the arrival of the travelers who had earlier applied to the now-suspended Test & Go country entry scheme. The new deadline is on Jan 15 instead of Jan 10.



The visitors must have health insurance as required by the government. Officials earlier found that some visitors showed fake insurance documents or bought inadequate insurance coverage and some ill visitors refused to enter the treatment system of the government, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)



























