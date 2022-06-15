Thai Health Minister responds to concerns over health issues after using cannabis

The Minister of Public Health defended the legalization of cannabis after Bangkok’s new governor voiced concerns over health issues following the plant’s delisting from the nation’s Category 5 narcotics list.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he was concerned about reports of patients being admitted to hospital after using cannabis, including one fatality due to heart failure.







In response, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reiterated that the primary aim of legalizing cannabis has been for medical purposes, adding that the matter has been thoroughly discussed and approved of in Parliament. He also warned people not to politicize isolated health issues for ulterior motives.

Minister Anutin also responded to a senator’s suggestion that the Cabinet issue an executive decree addressing any abuse or irresponsible use of cannabis while passage of the cannabis and hemp bill is pending during the current parliamentary session. He noted that his ministry has already issued an announcement on proper use of the herb, and that an executive decree is not necessary. He added that a ban on smoking cannabis in public will soon be announced in the Royal Gazette.

The legalization of cannabis and hemp for medicinal use went into effect on June 9 following an announcement by the Ministry of Public Health that was published in the Royal Gazette. The removal of cannabis from Thailand’s Category 5 narcotics list officially legalized its production, import, export, distribution, consumption and possession. However, cannabis oil extracts containing more than 0.2 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are still considered Category 5 substances and are governed by narcotics control and suppression laws. (NNT)































