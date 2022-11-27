Thai Health Minister reassures drafted bill concise mechanism to control cannabis and hemp

The Minister of Public Health has reassured the parliament of the government’s intention to establish appropriate regulations for cannabis and hemp through the Cannabis and Hemp bill, following the legalization of these plants.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the bill will provide a concise mechanism to control these plants without impacting the society. He added that the content of this bill has been drafted by a committee, in which coalition and opposition MPs sit as members.







The bill is pending a second reading in the House of Representatives.

Minister Anutin said the reason behind the removal of cannabis and hemp from the national narcotics list is to enable the usage of these plants for medical purposes. He added that cannabis has more benefits than harm and can be controlled in a similar way as alcohol and tobacco products.







Permanent Secretary of Public Health Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said several scientific studies have backed the benefits of cannabis in treating illnesses such as epilepsy, cancer, and Parkinson’s disease, along with its potential for cosmeceuticals.

He said the flowers and buds of cannabis plants, which can be used to extract the THC compound at a concentration above 0.2%, must be regulated to prevent inappropriate use. (NNT)

































