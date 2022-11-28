Winter Love Songs Music Festival to commemorate King Rama IX Dec 8-9

The Ministry of Culture is inviting the public to participate in the “Winter Love Songs” festival to commemorate the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on December 5.

From December 8-9, the Ministry of Culture, the Fine Arts Department, the Suntaraporn band, and the Chalermraj band will co-host a musical event that will feature many of the exquisitely composed musical pieces of the late King Rama IX.







During a press conference attended by the Secretariat of Suntaraporn Foundation under royal patronage, Atiporn Senawong, the Thai National Symphony Orchestra, and several well-known singers from the Suntaraporn band, Permanent Secretary for Culture Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon said the festival allows Thais nationwide to express their deepest gratitude and honor His Majesty’s great musical talents and his immeasurable generosity towards his subjects.







To celebrate the occasion, Yupha said the ministry has also charged each province with launching the “Cultural Plaza of Happiness” campaign and hosting a series of musical and cultural events, as well as daily exercises for ministry officials and the general public. She noted that the move is consistent with the government’s policy to promote unity and good health among civil servants, as well as provide opportunities for those who wish to supplement their income by selling their products or services at each venue.







Kowit Phakamas, Director-General of the Department of Cultural Promotion, said a number of world-renown musical pieces composed by King Rama IX, including Duang Jai Kap Kwarm Ruk, Kaew Ta Kwan, Oh I Say, and The Impossible Dream, will be performed over the course of the two-day event throughout the kingdom.



In addition, Kowit announced that a free dance class would be held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center on December 1-2 for up to 200 people interested in learning basic dance skills through popular rhythms.

To register for the dancing class, interested parties can call 02-247-0028 extension 4104 or 4119. (NNT)

































