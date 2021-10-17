Thai Health Minister reaffirms goal of 70% vaccination coverage in southern border provinces

The minister of public health traveled to the Deep South to prop up locals’ confidence over vaccines and to reaffirm the target of achieving 70% vaccine coverage in every province.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul inspected the situation of COVID-19 outbreaks in southern border provinces, where infection numbers have continually risen.

The health minister first visited the vaccination center at Prince of Songkhla University Pattani Campus. 39.37% of Pattani’s entire population of 727,981 have been inoculated.







Mr. Anutin urged religious leaders in the southern border provinces to foster the correct understanding about vaccination, while affirming that a vaccination rate of 70% of the population needs to be reached.

The health minister then visited Narathiwat to give moral support to staff at a vaccination site and deliver Covid prevention gear to health volunteers.





Narathiwat has so far recorded more than 30,000 COVID-19 infections throughout its 13 districts and the figure is expected to keep rising. The vaccination rate stood at just 37.96%, although the inoculation drive is being accelerated in hopes of achieving 70% coverage before the end of October. (NNT)





























