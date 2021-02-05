Thai Health Department urges Bangkok sky train passengers to wear masks at all times

BANGKOK – The Department of Health has launched a campaign urging BTS sky train passengers to wear face masks at all times and wash their hands frequently.







Director-General of the Department of Health Doctor Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai and BTS Chief Operating Officer Mr. Sumit Srisantitham, together launched the campaign to stay safe from COVID-19 on the BTS Skytrain system and gave free hand sanitizers to passengers.

According to the statistics, mass transit systems are among the places where people are likely to get infected as they are often crowded.

The Health Department’s Director-General revealed that a survey between January 23 and February 1, found that 96.5% of citizens wore masks. However, only 77.6% wore a mask at all times in public areas, much lower than the standard 85%.







The department then reminded the public of the measures and campaigned with passengers to put on a mask at all times, and frequently wash their hands.

At the same time, transport workers must also be stringent with the rules and follow the same measures as well. (NNT)













