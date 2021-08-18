Thai health department advises chronically-ill young people to get COVID-19 vaccination

Thailand’s Department of Health is advising COVID-19 vaccination for anyone aged 12-18 years who suffers from chronic illnesses, amid concerns over rising infections among minors.

Department Director-general Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said daily COVID-19 infections remain high and keep rising, particularly among 12 to 18 year olds. 7,787 people in this age group were diagnosed with the disease in the first week of August. In the second week, that rose to 8,733.







He said the Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand advised that those aged 12 and up, who live in COVID-19 "dark red" provinces, should be vaccinated, especially those who suffer from underlying illnesses such as obesity, chronic respiratory disease, heart and arterial disease, chronic kidney disease, strokes, cancer, have a weak immune system, diabetes or genetic disorders.



Dr. Suwanchai said parents, and those who take care of chronically-ill young people at risk of infection, should ensure they get vaccinated. They should be given mRNA-type vaccines.
























