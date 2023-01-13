Thai health authorities monitor Covid spread after influx of international tourists

Health officials in Thailand have stepped up measures to monitor COVID-19 spread, as the country welcomes more visitors from around the world.

The National Communicable Diseases Committee today endorsed the latest set of public health measures to monitor and control the spread of COVID-19. Precautionary measures will be taken to control potential import cases and new variants, including rapid or PCR testing upon arrival for travelers exhibiting respiratory symptoms, and genomic sequencing of wastewater samples from aircraft.







Travelers who are returning to countries that require a negative COVID-19 test, namely China and India, are now required to hold travel insurance valid for COVID-19 treatment for their entire stay in Thailand, plus 7 days beyond their intended stay.

Travelers visiting Thailand for work and education purposes such as officials on a mission, airline crew, and students may opt to show school or employment certificates instead of insurance papers. Travelers who do not have the appropriate health insurance will need to buy one before being permitted to enter the country.







The committee has approved the establishment of a COVID-19 subcommittee that focuses on international arrivals, in order to ensure effective management and seamless cooperation.

Health officials have also allowed health facilities to offer government-procured COVID-19 vaccines to interested tourists at an appropriate fee, while prioritizing the vaccine inventory for Thai nationals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said the COVID-19 situation in Thailand has seen a lower number of severe cases and deaths.







The minister said the general public, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, should keep up to date with their vaccination schedule for optimal protection against severe illness and deaths from COVID-19.

The current official guideline for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand is for each person to receive at least 4 doses of the vaccine, with boosters given every 4 months. (NNT)

































