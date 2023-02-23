Thai Grab taxi driver summoned to acknowledge theft charges

The police summon a Grab taxi driver to acknowledge theft charges after he made off with a 50,000 –baht cash bouquet a woman had ordered for her boyfriend on the commencement day.

The woman posted on her Facebook page that Narongsak, 45 allegedly stole the bouquet, made of the banknotes worth 50,000 baht on Feb 21 after she placed an order for the cash bouquet and the owner of a flower shop at the Pak Khlong Talat Mai market hired Narongsak via the application GrabExpress (car) to deliver the cash bouquet to the customer in Pathum Thani.







Narongsak picked up the cash bouquet and closed the application with the delivery status as “successfully delivered” and could no longer be contacted.

The woman and the owner of the flower shop filed the complaint with the Bang Sao Thong police station. The police looked for the taxi driver at his house in Bangkok’s Klong San area but did not find him. If the man fails to report himself to acknowledge embezzlement charges, the police will seek an arrest warrant for him.







The owner of the flower shop returned the money for the purchase of the cash bouquet and the delivery service, worth more than 53,000 baht altogether to his customer. (TNA)



























