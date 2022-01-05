Pattaya begins planning for Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day

Despite a soaring number of coronavirus cases, Pattaya plans to keep staging big events to draw tourists to the city.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 3 that February will see Pattaya’s traditional Chinese New Year festival along with a Valentine’s Day commemoration.







March will see the return of the Pattaya Music Festival in its usual calendar spot and, of course, the city’s epic water wars for Songkran.

Sonthaya said that Pattaya has shown its ability to organize weekly tourism promotion events amid Covid-19 restrictions. That will continue with events held at least monthly in 2022, he said.

































