Thai government will move forward with plans for mega entertainment complex, says Julapun

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has announced that the government will move forward with plans for a mega entertainment complex, including casinos. The decision follows a public hearing, where 80% of participants supported the proposal. The entertainment complex bill, drafted by the Ministry of Finance, aims to legalize such facilities, with casinos being a key component.

According to Julapun, the bill will be revised based on feedback from the hearing and will then be presented to the cabinet for coalition parties to consider. If approved, it will proceed to the Council of State for review before being submitted to the House of Representatives.







A recent Finance Ministry study suggests the entertainment complex will primarily attract Thai gamblers, expected to account for up to 90% of customers. Companies vying for a concession must have at least 10 billion baht in registered capital and obtain a license from the Entertainment Complex Policy Committee. The license, which lasts 30 years, carries a fee of 5 billion baht, with an annual charge of 1 billion baht.

Previous efforts to legalize gambling in Thailand have faced resistance, though proponents argue that a regulated casino industry could create jobs and increase state revenue. (NNT)





































