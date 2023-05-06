Thai government urged to prepare for upcoming drought and water shortages

The government has been urged to prepare measures to tackle the upcoming drought and water shortages that will affect businesses and consumers.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB) expressed concern about the possible drought, which is likely to have a detrimental effect on agricultural and industrial sectors. The committee said that the effects will further increase the financial burden for businesses and consumers, which have already been affected by the surge in global oil prices and the increase in electricity bills.







Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries and a member of the JSCCIB, stated that the government must prepare appropriate measures to deal with the problem to prevent people from seeing their living cost increase in the upcoming months. He said the committee plans to submit a letter to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as soon as possible and urging the government to prioritize this issue.







Droughts are already an issue in many parts of the country, but climate change might exacerbate the situation, particularly in areas with limited water resources. This will result in decreased production which leads to an increase in food prices as well as negative impacts on food exports. (NNT)















