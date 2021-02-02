Two great scores, one winner in Pattaya’s Billabong golf

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, Feb 1

Phoenix Gold

Stableford

Phoenix was the place to be Monday. With three groups playing we got away on time and just breezed around the course.

The course itself was in its usual brilliant condition. The greens were really slick as we all found out on the first hole.

The weather was perfect also with a nice breeze to keep the heat away.





We had a couple of standout winners Monday with Captain Cripple sneaking into 3rd place with 35 points.

The stand outs were Gerard Lambert and Barry Lewis, both scoring 42 points. It came down to a count back on the last nine with Barry scoring 24 points to Gerard’s 23. That’s a hell of a way to lose with a score like that. And Barry, thanks for the bell ring mate.

There was only one two coming from Thiery Petrement.













