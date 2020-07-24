Motorway No.7 Bangkok-Pattaya Toll-Free July 24-29 to boost traveling and spending

By Pattaya Mail
Eastern Motorway No.7 Bangkok-Pattaya toll is waived from July 24 until midnight of July 29 to promote Thailand’s tourism during the long weekend.
The Ministry of Transport has lifted the toll collection on two motorways No.7 Bangkok-Pattaya-Maptaput, No.9 Bang Pa In-Bang Pliand Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khae and Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khunthianroutes.


The elevation is expected to reduce expenses of the commuters traveling home or to attractive tourist destinations and increase domestic spending on the long weekend covering Saturday and Sunday July 25-26, a substitute day-off for Songkran festival on July 27 and His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28.

The Transport Ministry expected an increase of 10% more travelers during the long holidays from about 1 million on the normal days.


