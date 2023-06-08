Thai government promotes registered ride-hailing for safety and fair pricing

The government is promoting the use of registered ride-hailing services in an effort to enhance commuter safety and maintain reasonable fares.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul announced this week that the Transport Ministry is now encouraging individuals to register their personal vehicles for ride-hailing services, adding that additional assistance on the process will be provided by the Department of Land Transport (DLT).







Traisulee emphasized the importance of using ride-hailing applications that have obtained registration from the DLT, noting that this ensures passengers’ safety throughout their journey while also guaranteeing reasonable service charges.

Currently, there are seven ride-hailing apps that have received the DLT’s approval, including Hello Phuket Service, Bonku, Asia Cab, Robinhood, Grab, Air Asia SuperApp, and Bolt.







To identify legally-operating ride-hailing vehicles, passengers are advised to look for taxis with yellow license plates or purple stickers on private cars. These indicators signify that the drivers possess valid driving licenses, have undergone criminal background checks, and have registered their vehicles for providing rides.

Meanwhile, Motorcycles involved in ride-hailing services are required to display a yellow license plate, and the riders wear the jacket of the respective ride-hailing company. (NNT)















