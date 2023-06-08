EC orders vote recounts at 47 polling units

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered vote recounts at 47 polling units after it found the vote results did not match the number of voters, casting their ballots.

The EC resolved to recount the party-list ballots at 31 polling units and the constituency ballots at 16 polling units out of all 95,000 polling units.







According to the EC plan, the vote recounts should be scheduled on June 11, so the new results will be used to calculated the number of party-list MPs.

The EC plans to certify the May 14 election results within this month. (TNA)















