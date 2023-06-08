U.S. seeks strong bilateral ties as new Thai government forms

A top U.S. official for the Indo-Pacific region has said the goal of the United States is to support an “effective, stable, democratic government” in the country.

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell told the Hudson Institute think tank that U.S. officials have been carefully watching Thailand's election. He added that this is a delicate phase in terms of the formation of a government.







The opposition Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties dominated last month's general election in Thailand and have been seeking to form a coalition government. Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat is trying to get backing in a legislative vote for the next prime minister expected by August.







Campbell noted that many companies are invested in Thailand, while the U.S. has strong military programs and engagements with the Thai armed forces. He added that the U.S. wants to work with the new Thai government after it forms.

The U.S. is seeking to boost ties with allies and partners throughout Asia, as Washington seeks to sustain a strong bilateral relationship with Thailand – its oldest treaty ally in the region. (NNT)
















