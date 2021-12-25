27th Thai International Travel Fair focuses on Premium domestic trips

The lengthy pandemic has forced tourism businesses to switch from relying on revenue from international visitors to that generated by domestic tourists. The 27th Thai International Travel Fair (TITF) is therefore focusing on promoting “premium” domestic activities in order to help stimulate the economy and Thailand’s tourism scene.







This year, the TITF is being held under the “premium style” concept, with the organizer and exhibitors aware of the need to rely on domestic tourism amid a subdued international travel scene. The fair is being organized by the Thai Travel Agents Association and offers visitors booths by travel agents, hotels, tourism attractions, car rental firms, airlines, embassies, food vendors and OTOP sellers.



Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said after inaugurating the fair at ICONSIAM mall in Bangkok that the past two years have been difficult for tourism businesses. He also said the government’s reopening of Thailand to international travelers has been temporarily put on hold because of the Omicron variant and therefore needs more time to realize income from foreign tourists. He further noted that tourism businesses will need to rely on domestic spending, especially from now until early next year.







The minister said tourists who make lengthy trips are being targeted at the 27th TITF, with the fair expected to put 100-300 million baht into circulation. Airlines and other businesses are meanwhile offering promotional discounts aimed at providing income for local communities. 10 such communities, each with distinct identity and uniqueness, are exhibitors at the fair.

Visitors can browse some 300 booths at the 27th TITF, on the 7th floor of ICONSIAM, until Sunday (Dec 26). (NNT)



























