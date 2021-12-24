Let’s bring the brighter year together at Amari Pattaya

Amari Pattaya invites you to celebrations a Glitter Night New Year Party and a truly magical and memorable New Year’s Eve and welcome 2022.

Our Executive Chef and His Team has pulled out all the stops with an International buffet and live food station including seafood on ice tower, Cold cut and condiments, Slow Braised Lamb Ragu & Artichoke Risotto plus a choice of dreamy desserts, and much, much more.







Enjoy entertainment for all the family including Live Band music, Fire show, the Bozo Show, Acrobatic Performances, lucky draw and Kids Activities with Rose & Sky.

Friday 31st December 2021 from 7.00 p.m. until midnight.

Priced at THB 3,900 net per person (Food only).

Kids 6-12 years old at 1,200 THB net per person

Kids under 6 years old eat for free

For further information or to reserve a table please call +66 (0) 38 418 418.



























