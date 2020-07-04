Repeat offender among Pattaya pharmacies raided for selling-drug ingredients

A Pattaya pharmacy was raided for the second time in five months for selling the ingredients of a deadly narcotic elixir.







Chonburi narcotics officers and health department officials hit Yindee Pharmacy on Soi Pornprapanimit 1 July 2, the same spot where illegal goods were seized and a clerk arrested on Feb. 1.

Officers also raided Niyom Pharmacy in Soi Nernplabwan, Piemsul Pharmacy on Soi Siam Country Club and the office of Dr. Sanguan Sawangfah on Soi 5.

During the citywide sweep, police seized a total 5,000 bottles of over-the-counter cough medicine used to make the illegal “4×100” or “korth water”, an intoxicating and dangerous mixture of cough syrup, cola and either kratom or pain reliever Tramadol.

Authorities were pointed to the pharmacies by Chalermpol Kung and Watcharapol Boonrod, both 19, who were arrested earlier brewing up jugs of 4×100 in their Pattaya apartment. Police found seven bags of fresh kratom there along with empty cough syrup bottles.

Initially, Niyom, Yindee and Piemsul were charged with selling medication without an on-site pharmacist. Sanguan was charged with opening a drug store without a license. More charges may follow.











