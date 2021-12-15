Thai government is solving problems on Chana project in Songkhla

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow to find facts about an industrial estate project in Chana district of Songkhla while the government waited for the strategic environmental assessment (SEA) of the project.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut issued the order in the cabinet’s meeting as the government planned development projects for Chana district which would be a model area of southern development.







Mr. Supattanapong headed a committee to find facts related to the industrial estate project in Chana and the government assured that the SEA of the project would be transparent and it would communicate with affected people and try to solve their problems, the spokesman said.



Mr. Thanakorn quoted Mr. Supattanapong as telling the cabinet’s meeting that he assigned organizations concerned including the National Economic and Social Development Council, the Budget Bureau and the Industry Ministry to conduct the SEA and consider information from conservationists in Chana district.







Pending the SEA and the fact-finding investigation, the implementation of the industrial estate project in Chana was suspended, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister thanked Chana industrial estate protesters for understanding and decided to end their rally near Government House on Wednesday morning.(TNA)



























