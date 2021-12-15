Thai ‘Hom Mali’ rice is world champion for 2nd consecutive year

Thailand’s fragrant rice known as Hom Mali is the champion in the World’s Best Rice Award for the second consecutive year as the commerce minister expects Thailand to export 6 million tons of rice this year.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said that Hom Mali rice won the World’s Best Rice Award 2021 which marked its 13th anniversary. American rice traders organized the annual contest in Dubai on Dec 7-9 and it drew 11 rice entries from the United States, China, India, Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.







Hom Mali 105 rice from northeastern Thailand won the award. The Thai Rice Exporters Association submitted the entry. Thailand’s rice won the championship for seven times over the past 13 editions of the contest.



Keerati Rushchano, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, said that as of Dec 13, Thailand exported 5.82 million tons of rice this year. The amount was close to its target. In November, there were applications for the export of 825,000 tons of rice, the highest amount in 11 months, he said. (TNA)



























